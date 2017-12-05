The Suburban Times

Western State’s Interim CEO to brief Lakewood United Dec. 7

December 7, 2017 “Western State Hospital Interim CEO Dr. Marylouise Jones” (Pamela – MC) – 10 minute Lakewood United Annual Meeting to follow

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

December 14, 2017 “Holistic Health” – Denise Frakes, Blue Sky Coaching (John – MC)

December 21, 2017 “Pierce County Library’s New Strategic Plan” – Lisa Heyerdahl Adult Services Librarian, Lakewood Branch (John – MC)

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, December 8, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.

