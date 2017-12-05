Lakewood History Museum hosts reception for artist Kathy Lyn Gidley-Newby

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

Lakewood History Museum’s Artist Corner will showcase Kathy Lyn Gidley-Newby. Please join us for our Artist’s Reception, celebrating the re-installation of our Artist’s Corner.

From Kathy’s Bio:

“I have been drawing and painting for as long as I can remember. As soon as I could hold a pencil my mother taught me everything she knew about art. At the age of 8 she enrolled me in art lessons with local artist and teacher Marjorie Mankin. From that point on it has been a journey of lessons, workshops, books, DVD’s, and a lot of trial and error. I have been blessed with a few awards and honors along the way. I paint for the joy of capturing a special feeling or moment in time. I love the special glow when the morning or evening sun shines through a flower petal or lands on a hillside, or kisses a loved one on the cheek. Let your paint brushes dance.”

Celebrating Lakewood’s Artists

The essentials…

• Where: Lakewood History Museum, 6211 Mt. Tacoma Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

• When: Saturday, December 9, 2017 12-4 PM