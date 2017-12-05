KOMO: Lakewood mayor predicts deadly accidents from high-speed train service

“LAKEWOOD, Wash. – City leaders gave a chilly reception to a new high-speed rail plan for Amtrak trains that starts running later this month.The idea is to use the Sound Transit tracks that cut through the city and open them up to Amtrak trains. However, huge safety concerns remain.” Read and see more at KOMO News.
Comments
William Marsh says
Nice to read about someone who has some future insight on any train going faster than a speeding bullet! 79 mph is just like not saying could hit 80 on a dry day. Go 80mph like we did in the 70’s on I-5 and it was flying. Now you have a train that hit’s a car and all that junk is flying through the neighbor hood at maybe 80mph and you are out for a walk maybe and POW, here come part’s of a car coming at you, nice thought. Why is this sounding like speed and time from Tacoma to Portland is so important, so if it takes a little more time to be safer, that is what is important not the paper shuffle in the meeting about how successful this new venture is doing. That Chamber’s Creek crash was just a little reminder of what could have happened and how the people responsible for the passenger’s reacted on how to get everyone home safe and sound, plus there personal baggage ect. Nobody home from what I could see. Speed kill’s when you don’t do the best maintenance possible on the track’s, the train’s and the Driver’s who are pushed for time!! Lean hard on making the trains slow down to 45mph in town’s and crossing’s. And if they don’t like it make them put up concrete fence’s for 100yard’s along the crossing’s to protect the population @ 15feet up. Go to Youtube and watch train wrecks, it will make you sick when your family is injured or killed. Slow these boy’s down and make them sign a neighbor hood contract for train wreck’s if your forced to abide by there GO Fast Bullying! Make them pay when they Crash!!