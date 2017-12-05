Dr. Marty Cavalluzzi named new Olympic College President

After nearly five years of dedicated service to Pierce College Puyallup, President Marty Cavalluzzi will be moving on to serve as president of Olympic College. Pierce College is grateful for Dr. Cavalluzzi’s service, and wish him well in this next phase of his career.

“Marty has been an engaged, energetic and committed president of Pierce College Puyallup,” said Chancellor Michele Johnson. “He is known for his open, friendly and supportive personality. He is a true champion of our mission, student success and professional development for all employees.”

Dr. Cavalluzzi will assume his role at Olympic College in early 2018. Pierce College Puyallup will then embark on a nationwide presidential search.

Olympic College is a public two-year community college that serves more than 13,000 students annually. Founded in 1946, the college has three campuses in Bremerton, Poulsbo and Shelton.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.