Shoreline best Raiders, 116-63

Pierce College stumbled on Friday vs. Shoreline losing 116-63. Pierce (1-3) gave up 11 steals to the Dolphins in the game. Shoreline also had great shooting during the course of the game. They ended up shooting 56.6% from the field, including 43.6% of their 17 three pointers finding the basket. The Raiders were behind early in the game and were never able to make a charge that made a difference.

Rakeem Hughey (Lakewood, WA, Lakes H.S.) led the Raiders with 15 points. Michael Ueleses (Hesperia, CA., Oak Hills H.S.) came in to the game as a reserve and ended up playing well with 12 pts. and leading the team with 9 rebounds.

Shoreline is 2-1 on the year after the win. Shoreline has played two West Division teams, beating Green River (87-73) and falling to Highline (80-71).

The Raiders are continuing to practice and take finals this week as they get ready for the Bellevue Invitational Tournament from Dec. 8-10. Pierce will open with Chemeketa on Friday at 5:00 p.m.. Chemeketa (4-1) beat Bellevue (3-1) tonight, 81-53. Bellevue was the champion at last week’s Raider Thanksgiving Tournament.