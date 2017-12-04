The Suburban Times

Shoreline best Raiders, 116-63

Pierce College stumbled on Friday vs. Shoreline losing 116-63.  Pierce (1-3) gave up 11 steals to the Dolphins in the game.  Shoreline also had great shooting during the course of the game.  They ended up shooting 56.6% from the field, including 43.6% of their 17 three pointers finding the basket.  The Raiders were behind early in the game and were never able to make a charge that made a difference. 

Rakeem HugheyPierce College Raiders logo (Lakewood, WA, Lakes H.S.) led the Raiders with 15 points.  Michael Ueleses (Hesperia, CA., Oak Hills H.S.) came in to the game as a reserve and ended up playing well with 12 pts. and leading the team with 9 rebounds.

Shoreline is 2-1 on the year after the win.   Shoreline has played two West Division teams, beating Green River (87-73) and falling to Highline (80-71).

The Raiders are continuing to practice and take finals this week as they get ready for the Bellevue Invitational Tournament from Dec. 8-10.  Pierce will open with Chemeketa on Friday at 5:00 p.m..  Chemeketa (4-1) beat Bellevue (3-1) tonight, 81-53.  Bellevue was the champion at last week’s Raider Thanksgiving Tournament.

