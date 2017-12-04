Bates hosts open house for CNC Operator in Spanish

In an effort to respond to community and industry needs, Bates Technical College will offer an evening CNC Operator program in Spanish, starting winter quarter.

An Open House will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. at the Downtown Campus for those who are interested in learning more about the evening program. At the open house, you can explore the machines, tour the shop, and speak with faculty and advisors.

CNC Operators are in-demand in the aerospace and manufacturing industry. You’ll learn basic concepts of metal fabrication, how to use a variety of tool machines, the properties of metal work, standard shop practices and store maintenance, and more.

This program begins Jan. 2, and meets Monday through Thursday, 6-9 p.m. at the Downtown Campus. For more information or to register, call 253.680.7302. Se habla espanol.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.