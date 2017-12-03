Tacoma HOV ramp and lane closures for first week of December

TACOMA – As the calendar changes to December, crews building HOV lanes on three separate projects in Tacoma continue to advance their work. Earlier this week, the northbound Interstate 5 exit #133 to Tacoma’s city center was re-opened to traffic. Next week, crews have multiple overnight ramp, lane and street closures planned for striping, paving, and pothole repair.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures. All work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Ramp, lane and street closures:

Monday, Dec. 4

All lanes of southbound I-5 will be detoured through the southbound collector/distributor (c/d) lanes for roadway inspection. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes diverted through the c/d at 11:59 p.m. All lanes of southbound I-5 will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound State Route 167 to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Dec. 5.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will be detoured through the southbound collector/distributor (c/d) lanes for roadway inspection. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes diverted through the c/d at 11:59 p.m. All lanes of southbound I-5 will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Dec. 7

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 and 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Dec. 8

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.