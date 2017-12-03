Homeland Security Emergency Management program prepares students for success in variety of careers

Homeland Security Emergency Management (HSEM) professionals serve communities nationwide in a variety of positions in public, private and nonprofit sectors. These industry leaders help maintain national security, build disaster resilience, and ensure effective responses to all-hazard events and natural disasters. The industry continues to evolve, and the need for HSEM professionals who understand the complex nature of emergency preparedness, disaster management, homeland security and cyber security continues to grow.

Careers in HSEM can include enforcement and administration of immigration laws, safeguarding and securing cyberspace, ensuring resilience and response to natural disasters, border patrol, and detection, preparation for, prevention, protection against, response to, and recovery from terrorist attacks.

Professionals in HSEM fields may test security technologies, respond to massive weather disasters, or analyze intelligence reports. Careers can also focus on information technology, management, emergency management, policy and law.

Pierce College is preparing the next generation of HSEM leaders by providing real-world training and education taught by experienced industry professionals. Students can enroll in a 24-credit certificate program, or pursue an associate’s or bachelor of applied science (BAS) at the college, each designed to prepare students for success in the field.

The BAS in HSEM is a competitive program that currently accepts between 25 and 30 students each year. The program is offered through a hybrid format, featuring courses that are both in-person and online.

“Our BAS degree in homeland security emergency management is very structured, and it is my goal to make sure that every single one of our students is marketable with unique skills to offer employers,” said John Pennington, program director.

Interested in learning more about the Homeland Security Emergency Management program at Pierce College? Contact John Pennington at jpennington@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.