U.P. City Council Dec. 4 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 (6:30 P.M.) in the Town Hall Meeting Room (3715 Bridgeport Way West.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By City of University Place 1 Comment Tagged With: Announcements, University PlaceFiled Under: Things To Know
The University Place City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 (6:30 P.M.) in the Town Hall Meeting Room (3715 Bridgeport Way West.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.
Comments
Betsy Tainer says
The City Council is kicking off a study of the speed limit on Cirque between Bridgeport and Grandview. Should the speed limit be changed from 35mph to 30mph?
The study, whatever that will consist of, will cost nothing. To change the signs, should they decide to do so, is estimated at about $5,000.
We have a problem with the speed of traffic THROUGHOUT University Place, to include Orchard, Cirque, 27th, Sunset, Cirque, Grandview, AND residential streets, each and every one. THERE IS NO ENFORCEMENT. NONE!
I have complained about this for YEARS. Virtually nothing has been done. I even signed up for the police program way back in 2013/2014 to be trained with a radar gun so that I could record speeds on my local residential streets. I finally gave up asking anymore about it in 2016 as it appeared to me that the ‘no call too small’ policy was in fact just some feel good slogan.
Is the speed limit on Cirque, or anywhere else actually too high, or are people just not ‘inspired’ to honor posted speed limits? And, more important, will that question be answered during the course of their ‘study’.
WARNING: If the speed limit on Cirque, or any other major thoroughfare is reduced, won’t people be motivated to bomb through residential streets instead? Especially, if they change the speed limit and put enforcement in place with the new speed limits, people will find another way to go.