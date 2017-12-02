Keeping Lakewood neighborhoods safe

Public safety and keeping our neighborhoods safe is a top priority in Lakewood. That’s why the City Council is pursuing legislation to make sure adult family homes in our community operate in the way they were originally intended.

The state’s recent attempt to release a violent offender into an adult family home unequipped to handle his care into our Oakbrook neighborhood is one example of how adult family home use as evolved beyond what the program was originally intended.

The city wants to work proactively with the state and adult family home providers to make sure those who need help have the proper resources available to them, while also ensuring our residents – including those living in existing adult family homes – are safe.

The council recently reviewed draft legislation addressing adult family homes as follows:

Density/dispersal requirements

Community outreach

Improved transparency

City business license requirements

Wage requirements for adult family home healthcare service workers

Assurances from the state that only those persons who are supposed to be in an adult family home, as defined under the Federal Fair Housing Act, are, in fact, placed in such a facility.

The draft legislation also prohibits the location of Enhanced Service Facilities (ESFs) in single family residential zones. The council will continue its discussion around adult family homes in early 2018.