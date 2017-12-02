Book Reading – Changed Hours, Additional Dates

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

As the reading of local author Susanne Bacon’s readings at The Sock Peddlers LLC in Lakewood continue, it has become clear that there have to be made some changes to the cozy event. As of December 7, it will start at 6 pm already. And there will be two additional Thursday night events on December 14 and December 21.

Lakewood resident Susanne Bacon is reading her entire first Wycliff romance, “Delicate Dreams”, a novel located on Puget Sound with a very Christmassy theme. Signed book copies are available at The Sock Peddlers, an excellent Christmas gift for avid readers. If you haven’t been part of the event till now, don’t be shy: There is always a short synopsis at the beginning of each evening.

As audience numbers are limited to 25 persons, reservations are requested (phone 253-267-0148). The suggested donation per evening is $ 5.-. Bring your own knitting and crocheting or just sit and listen. The tale is unraveling at The Sock Peddlers, 6122 Motor Ave. in Lakewood.