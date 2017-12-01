UP Museum open Sat Dec 2nd

Submitted by Howard Lee

This Saturday, Dec. 2, is the first Saturday of the month, so the UP Museum will be open from 10am-2pm. Although the museum is small, it is packed with artifacts and memorabilia of our city and region.

What you won’t find is the Narrow’s Bridge built out of Lego’s, but you will find a complete collection of Curtis High School year books, old photographs of our city, and maps of the region dating back to the early 1900’s. There will be two docents available to answer your questions. Any question they can’t answer will be passed on to a UP Historical Society member and an answer provided later.

The museum is free so it provides a cost free outing for the family. The museum is located adjacent to City Hall in Windmill Village, across the street from the Fire Station. It is next to a large parking lot which is accessed from Drexler or 37th St. After visiting the museum, enjoy visiting the nearby shops and restaurants in Village at Chambers Bay, AKA Town Center. See you at the museum on Saturday!