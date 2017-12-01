Pierce Men’s Basketball Gets First Win Against Clark College, 86-71

Pierce Men’s Basketball had left the Raiders Thanksgiving Tournament with a bad taste in their mouth. The Raider team (1-2) was disappointed at their first two home games at the tournament. They knew coming into Wednesday night’s game that they needed a win to gain some confidence prior to their next tournament from Dec. 8-10 in Bellevue. Pierce played well from the start and ended up winning the game versus Clark, 86-71. Pierce played well from early in the game being ahead in the first half 43-27, and keeping that throughout the game. They were 46.8% in field goals and hit 75% of their free throws.

Assistant Coach Joel Green said, “We needed the win, so that our freshman would buy into the system. The “formula” has been working well for the last several years under Coach Mendelson. It was good getting our first win.” The players agreed. Raider basketball freshman Matavai Asaeli (Tacoma, WA., Washington H.S.) said, “We were glad to get the win. It really was the only importance for me tonight. I can go out and score buckets and make rebounds, but the most important thing is to move on with my team. Now we just need to get another win against Shoreline C.C. on Friday.”

Asaeli did score points, he lead the team in points with 24, all while coming off the bench. Asaeli was 10-11 in field goals and had two three pointers in his 22 minutes of work. Daniel Gregory (Puyallup, WA., Emerald Ridge H.S.) had 18 points, being one of the Raiders starters. Ronnie Roberson (Tukwila, WA, Foster H.S.) and Marquise Raybon (Las Vegas, NV., Las Vegas H.S.) had 11 rebounds for the Raiders.

Pierce will go to Shoreline C.C. on Friday at 6:00 p.m.. The team will then prepare for first quarter finals before playing in the Bellevue Invitational Tournament.