The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

“Madonnas of Leningrad” Author to Join TCC Book Club Discussion

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Do

Debra Dean, author of “The Madonnas of Leningrad,” will join the TCC Art History Book Club’s discussion of her work at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

TCC’s Art History Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month in The Gallery (Building 4) at noon and 5:30 p.m. Dean will join the 5:30 p.m. book club discussion via Facetime.

Tacoma Community College logoFocused on historical fiction about art, the Art History Book Club is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend either session. Tea and snacks will be served. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Upcoming titles include:

  • Jan. 3:  Vanessa and Her Sisters by Priya Parmar
  • Feb. 7:  Strapless: John Singer Sargent and the Fall of Madame X by Deborah Davis
  • March 7:  Lydia Cassatt Reading the Morning Paper by Harriet Scott Chessman
  • April 4:  The Forest Lover by Susan Vreeland
  • May 2:  The Ghost Brush by Katherine Glover
  • June 6:  A Piece of the World by Christina Baker Kline
  • July 11:  The Lacuna by Barbara Kingsolver
  • Aug. 1:  The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro

Questions? Contact Gallery Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Olson.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *