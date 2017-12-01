“Madonnas of Leningrad” Author to Join TCC Book Club Discussion

Debra Dean, author of “The Madonnas of Leningrad,” will join the TCC Art History Book Club’s discussion of her work at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

TCC’s Art History Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month in The Gallery (Building 4) at noon and 5:30 p.m. Dean will join the 5:30 p.m. book club discussion via Facetime.

Focused on historical fiction about art, the Art History Book Club is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend either session. Tea and snacks will be served. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Upcoming titles include:

Jan. 3: Vanessa and Her Sisters by Priya Parmar

Feb. 7: Strapless: John Singer Sargent and the Fall of Madame X by Deborah Davis

March 7: Lydia Cassatt Reading the Morning Paper by Harriet Scott Chessman

April 4: The Forest Lover by Susan Vreeland

May 2: The Ghost Brush by Katherine Glover

June 6: A Piece of the World by Christina Baker Kline

July 11: The Lacuna by Barbara Kingsolver

Aug. 1: The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro

Questions? Contact Gallery Coordinator Dr. Jennifer Olson.