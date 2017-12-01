The Suburban Times

Join “Messiah Sing-Along” Sunday, 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld

“Messiah Sing-Along” is an beautiful, annual tradition in Lakewood to be performed this Sunday, December 3 at 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 8211 112th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. All singers are welcome to join in the performance of George Frideric Handel’s world famous, 275-year-old musical celebration of the coming of Jesus, the Christ, as the Messiah (Savior) of the world. Admission is free. No tickets necessary. Canned food donations are welcome. For more information, visit the Christ Lutheran Church website at: christlutheranlakewood.com/

