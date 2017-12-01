Free guidance offered for Social Security in 2018

Social Security is the cornerstone of retirement plans for most Americans. The program continues to evolve and will continue to do so, especially in light of projections about Social Security’s solvency. For individuals preparing to begin their Social Security benefits, current and future changes may impact their retirement plans. A little advance knowledge and a few simple tips might save thousands of dollars.

“Social Security Retirement 2018” is a free, fast-paced presentation for anyone anticipating their benefits in the year ahead, as well as those currently receiving benefits. This informational workshop takes place 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Lakewood Senior Activity Center, 9112 Lakewood Dr. SW in Lakewood.

The presentation will be led by Kirk Larson, Western Washington Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration. He has worked with the agency over 25 years in both technical and supervisory roles. Larson has presented Social Security information throughout the west coast and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows to discuss Social Security issues.

One of the best ways to understand benefits is by utilizing the mySocial Security Online Account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount/. Before attending the workshop, it is highly recommended you create an account, print out and bring your Social Security Statement. If you need assistance setting up your account, Kirk Larson will be available after the presentation to help.

“The Social Security program has been much talked about,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Current and prospective beneficiaries need to get the facts so they will know what’s coming. It is especially important for individuals planning on retirement in the next year or two need to be accurately informed. We are fortunate to have a Social Security expert explain the changes and how best to navigate the system.”

The workshop will present strategies that can maximize benefits, including when to begin receiving benefits and the advantages of making claims based on spousal work history. Participants will also learn how to negotiate the rules about working, either full or part-time, while receiving benefits.

“Social Security 2018” is jointly sponsored by the Pierce County Human Services Aging & Disability Resource Center and the Social Security Administration. The presentation is free and RSVP is not required. For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.