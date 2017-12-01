Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by Phil Roy

Northwest Sound & Jet City Chorus will be performing a Christmas concert on Sunday evening December 3, 2014 @ 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Lakewood. Northwest Sound is a renown A cappella men’s chorus based in Bellevue Washington. This musical group has competed at some of the highest levels of A cappella & Barbershop chorus levels.

If you like Christmas music, you’ll enjoy this festive concert by Northwest Sound. Plan now to come join us!

Visit our website for other Christmas events. www.fbclakewood.org