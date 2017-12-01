Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by Phil Roy
Northwest Sound & Jet City Chorus will be performing a Christmas concert on Sunday evening December 3, 2014 @ 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Lakewood. Northwest Sound is a renown A cappella men’s chorus based in Bellevue Washington. This musical group has competed at some of the highest levels of A cappella & Barbershop chorus levels.
If you like Christmas music, you’ll enjoy this festive concert by Northwest Sound. Plan now to come join us!
Visit our website for other Christmas events. www.fbclakewood.org
Leave a Reply