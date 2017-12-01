The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Christmas Concert at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Do

Submitted by Phil Roy

Northwest Sound & Jet City Chorus will be performing a Christmas concert on Sunday evening December 3, 2014 @ 6:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Lakewood. Northwest Sound is a renown A cappella men’s chorus based in Bellevue Washington. This musical group has competed at some of the highest levels of A cappella & Barbershop chorus levels.

If you like Christmas music, you’ll enjoy this festive concert by Northwest Sound. Plan now to come join us!

Visit our website for other Christmas events. www.fbclakewood.org

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *