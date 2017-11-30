Sneakers is Pet of the Week

Find your running partner in Featured Pet Sneakers. This active girl is looking for a family that can keep up with her high-energy level.

Like many German Shepherds, Sneakers is wicked smart and very trainable, and she will need a family that has the time and interest to work with her. The one-year-old also needs to be the sole pet of the household, but trust us, she’s one lovely lady just waiting to be your pride and joy. #A522652. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.