‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ Program Provides Comfort, Companionship and Cheer to Local Seniors

Submitted by Tacoma Home Instead Senior Care

While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones. In fact, isolated seniors are at greater risk for loneliness, anxiety and depression.

This is why the local Home Instead Senior Care® office serving Pierce and South King counties is inviting the community to come together to bring some comfort and holiday cheer to area seniors through its Be a Santa to a Senior® program.

“Research suggests that feelings of loneliness can have a real effect on both mental and physical health. The holidays are a prime time for many people to feel lonely, and that may be especially true for seniors who cannot travel from their homes or have lost their support network,” said Lois Etienne of the Tacoma Home Instead Senior Care office. “With Be a Santa to a Senior, we are able to bring them some comfort through a nice dinner and thoughtful gift that they might not otherwise receive, but, more importantly, by delivering them with a warm friendly face and kind words reminding them that their community cares about them.”

Providing gifts and companionship at a time when seniors may need it most, the program is made possible through the generous support of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.

This year, the Tacoma Home Instead Senior Care office has adopted a low-income senior housing community in Puyallup. On December 12, Home Instead will host its Be a Santa to a Senior event, giving residents a festive dinner with music and door prizes. Community members are invited to support Be a Santa to a Senior by contacting the Tacoma Home Instead Senior Care Office.

“We’re excited to see the program turn into meaningful interactions that can make a real impact on seniors’ quality of life this holiday season,” said Etienne. “We know there are a variety of gift initiatives out there, and are so grateful to have our community come together to support this important cause that will bring some much-needed holiday spirit to many of our senior neighbors.”

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (253) 231-7391.