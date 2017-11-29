Operation Homefront and Safeway Distribute Holiday Meals to Military Families

Submitted by Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront and Safeway distributed 200 holiday meals to military families Tuesday, Nov. 28, through the national nonprofit’s annual Holiday Meals for Military program. Each meal included non-perishables as well as the rest of the groceries necessary for a full holiday meal. The Safeway location on Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood hosted the event.

The Holiday Meals for Military program began Thanksgiving 2009 as the result of a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife, and infant had a handful of grocery items they could not afford, so a Beam Inc. employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. Since that time, the program has grown from initially providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 8,000 nationally this holiday season nationwide.

Holiday Meals for Military takes place as part of Operation Homefront’s “Giving Strength” campaign from November 23 through December 31. Operation Homefront knows our military and veterans have served around the world to protect us. Along with their families, service members continually Give Strength by serving in our nation’s time of need. That’s why Operation Homefront provides a variety of programs and services that show these families that their nation is grateful for their service and that we are there to help them. Learn more at OperationHomefront.org/GivingStrength, and join in online with the hashtag #GivingStrength and tag @OperationHomefront.