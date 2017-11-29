Looking for the Ultimate Seattle Football Fan Couple to Get Married

Are you and your partner devoted football fans? We are looking for the ultimate blue & green fan couple to get married at the 12 Days of Goodness Rally on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Patriot’s Landing.

In attendance will be Mr. & Mrs. Seahawk, Mama Blue, former Seahawks Dennis Boyd, Norm Johnson, Dave Krieg, Sam Adkins, and Hillary Butler, the Wheels of Boom, and Wilson the 12th Pony.

The wedding, which will be free, will commence before the Flag Raising Ceremony and 12 Days of Goodness Rally. The wedding couple will receive VIP tickets into the Patriot’s Landing reception.

12 Days of Goodness is a charitable organization inspiring fans to give at least one act of kindness to a senior during 12 days, from December 12th to the 23rd. The holiday season can be especially difficult for seniors so please join us in making the holidays special for a senior citizen near you.

The Ultimate Blue & Green Fan Couple Wedding is sponsored by the City of DuPont.

Additional Information

Saturday, December 16, 2017

Patriot’s Landing address: 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont, WA 98327

Wedding Ceremony will commence at 10:30 a.m.

To volunteer, call 253-312-3273 or email egowenlock@dupontwa.gov.