Letter: Combat Poser

Submitted by Frank Gavaldon, University Place

Listening to exchanges regarding NFL players kneeling during our national anthem, brings to mind issues of patriotism much closer to home.

As a disabled veteran, I am proud of my Vietnam duty as a U.S. Marine. That is why I was so interested in reading a PGA magazine interview about the military service of University Place Mayor, Javier Figueroa.

In that interview, Figueroa claimed having served in “Vietnam for 18 months as a helicopter door gunner.” He spoke emotionally about his feelings and the trauma attached to such a dangerous assignment.

Soon thereafter, I obtained a copy of Mayor Figueroa’s military service and was shocked to discover that despite claims of daily combat duty, he did not have combat crew wings, air medals, or a Purple Heart he had also claimed for “combat related injuries.” His military records indicated that although he served in Vietnam, Mayor Figueroa’s duty assignment was as an Office Clerk.

This situation with Mayor Figueroa is not a case of being misquoted or misunderstood. After confronting the Mayor with my findings, he refused to offer a public apology but did agree to remove information from his biography and campaign materials regarding Vietnam service. Which he did.

Once again, I respectfully request that in the interest of brave men that made the ultimate sacrifice, Mayor Figueroa step up and tell the truth about his Vietnam service.

Semper Fidelis

Editor’s Note: Mr. Figueroa elected to not respond.