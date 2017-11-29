Lakewood tree lighting ceremony is Friday

Fresh off your Thanksgiving break we’re ready to help you celebrate the holidays this year with our 21st Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, happening FRIDAY!

This year’s even is sure to impress. We have a parade, visit from Santa, live entertainment, boutique vendors and food for purchase.

Festivities begin at Lakewood City Hall (6000 Main Street SW) at 5 p.m.

The parade will travel down 59th Street in Lakewood Towne Center, ending at City Hall. Parade starts at 5:45 p.m., but make sure to get here early to line the parade route – you don’t want to miss Santa’s arrival by West Pierce Fire and Rescue fire truck at 6 p.m.!

Clover Park students will sing carols and we’ll have a special performance by the Tacoma TotemAires Barbershop Harmony Chorus.

Santa can’t wait to meet your child and take a photo.

New this year is Candy Cane Lane, where visitors can stroll through boutique vendors with unique items for sale — a perfect chance to start your holiday shopping early.

Inside City Hall children’s Winter Wonderland LEGO creations will be on display. Register your child for the contest.

Enjoy family-friendly activities with “minute-to-win-it” games and arts and crafts.

Starbucks will provide hot drinks and holiday treats. Food vendors, including Stacks Burgers, will have food for purchase.

Own a business? Get in the holiday spirit by entering our Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest. (Winners announced Dec. 5.)

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!