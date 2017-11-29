Barbara Bowden named to 10 Best Client Satisfaction list

The American Institute of DUI/DWI Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Washington’s DUI Attorney Barbara Bowden as Four Years 10 Best DUI Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of DUI/DWI Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 DUI attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIDUIA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIDUIA’s independent evaluation. AIDUIA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIDUIA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of DUI/DWI law without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on attorneys who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

We congratulate Barbara Bowden on this achievement and we are honored to have her as a Four Years AIDUIA Member.