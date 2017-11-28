University Place Kicks Off the Holidays with Tree Lighting in Market Square

The City of University Place invites the public to participate in its annual Community Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. in Market Square at 3609 Market Place W.

The family-oriented festivities will begin at 4 p.m. and will feature holiday entertainment, children’s activities and photos with Santa, who will roll into town on a West Pierce Fire & Rescue engine at 5 p.m.

Santa will settle in beside the fireplace in the U.P. Civic Building atrium for pictures, which will be taken by members of the Curtis High School Key Club for only $5. There will also be children’s crafts with Artco Crafts & Framing and face painting by Entertainment Masters.

At 6 p.m. everyone will be invited to join Santa outside in the Market Square plaza as he flips the switch and lights the Community Tree. The indoor activities, including Santa photos, will resume afterward and continue until 7:30 p.m.

Several food vendors will be on hand offering seasonal treats, including Hometown Dogs, Tastyz Kettle Corn, hot cider and treats by Whole Foods, and a Top Pot Doughnuts hot cocoa special.

Preparations for the evening’s festivities may require temporary road closures on Market Place West and Market Square on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Following the Dec. 1 celebration, University Place will also offer professional quality Santa photo sessions with Layla and Me Photography on Saturdays from Dec. 2 to Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Civic Building atrium; a single 5×7 photo costs $22. Those who wish to avoid the lines can schedule an appointment by visiting Layla and Me Photography on Facebook to pre-book an appointment.

Pet lovers can get in on the action, too, when Santa Paws returns. Get a photo with Santa and your pets on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Civic Building atrium. Proceeds from the event will benefit the University Place off-leash dog park. For more information, visit www.up-dogpark.org.

For the latest details on these and other holiday happenings in University Place, follow @CityofUPWA on Twitter or University Place Tree Lighting on Facebook. The City’s website, www.CityofUP.com will also include updates.