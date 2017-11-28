Tactical Tailor CEO to visit Lakewood United

November 30, 2017 “Tactical Tailor” – Casey Ingels, CEO, Tactical Tailor (Steve – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

December 7, 2017 “Western State Hospital Interim CEO Dr. Marylouise Jones” (Pamela – MC)

Lakewood United Annual Meeting: Your Lakewood United Board has decided to hold an Annual Meeting of all Lakewood United Members, since this is required for us to be a non-profit under Washington State Law. This Annual Meeting could be held on Thursday, December 7, after the scheduled Western State Hospital update. If the Western State Update is cancelled, we could hold the Annual Meeting during the regular 7-8 AM meeting time.

Alternatively, the Annual Meeting could be held in case of a no show for any upcoming programs.

Projected Annual Meeting topics include 1) review who are the current Lakewood United Board Members; 2) request 2 more LU Board Members to be nominated; 3) vote for or against maintaining non-profit status to obtain a UBI (Unified Business Identifier number.)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers charge us only the cost of a breakfast. If your $20 dues are current, you may attend Lakewood Chamber of Commerce events because Lakewood United now has membership in the Lakewood Chamber! You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber or Sue Boguszewski if they are present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, December 8, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.