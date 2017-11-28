Nominations Open for Champions for Children

Submitted by Project Child Success

Project Child Success is excited to announce the 2018 Champions for Children nominations are open. Do you know an individual or organization in Pierce County that improves the lives of children or creates a child centered community? If so, nominate them today to be considered for the 2018 Champions for Children award.

ABOUT THE CHAMPIONS FOR CHILDREN

This program celebrates people or organizations in Pierce County who have made a significant impact in the lives of children and families. They are not just experts or professionals, but people or organizations from all walks of life. Past recipients include teachers, a librarian, pediatric dentists, an insurance company, a community activist, social workers, and a loving parent.

Champions are nominated by community members, and five finalists are selected by Project Child Success partners. Champions are surprised with an award in a setting that is meaningful to them. In the past, awardees received recognition at school board meetings, at a Rotary lunch, during a Sunday church service, and other settings.

This project is an innovative media partnership with KBTC Public Television. Following the award, KBTC Public Television creates a 60 second video highlighting each Champion’s work. The videos air on KBTC, spreading awareness to 750,000 weekly viewers. These videos share how people can positively impact young children’s lives and inspire viewers to be champions themselves. In the Fall, Champions are recognized at the annual Champion Recognition event, where hundreds of community members celebrate these unsung heroes. By publicly celebrating the outstanding achievements of early learning innovators, we aim to inspire, share hope, and motivate others. Past videos can be viewed at projectchildsuccess.org/about/champions-for-children.

HOW TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION

Deadline is January 12, 2018

Online: fill out online form at projectchildsuccess.org/about/champions-for-children

Electronically: Email form to info@first5fundamentals.org

Mail : Mail to 1501 Pacific Ave Suite #203 Tacoma, WA 98402

Questions? Call 253-682-1835

ABOUT PROJECT CHILD SUCCESS

Project Child Success is a grassroots initiative aimed at making Pierce County, Washington a child centered community. Over 100 organizations and individuals from all walks of life, have come together to achieve the vision that all children thrive in nurturing relationships and environments. Together, we are cultivating community action that strengthens Pierce County families.