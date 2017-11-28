No Motors Allowed in New Sea Race from Tacoma

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission

No engine, no support, no sails. Those are about the only rules for a new sea adventure race from Tacoma to Port Townsend. It’s called the SEVENTY48: 70 miles in 48 hours by human power only. Use only your arms and legs to pedal, paddle or row your way to the Olympic Peninsula.

Created by the founders of Race to Alaska, SEVENTY48 takes off from the head of the Foss Waterway at 5:30 p.m. on June 11, 2018. The Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission is thrilled to bring this history-making race to Tacoma.

Tacoma’s waterfront will be excellent viewing for the first miles of the SEVENTY48. Save the date, cheer and spectate from Tacoma:

June 10, 2018: SEVENTY48 Pre-Funk at Museum of Glass, 3-9 p.m.

June 11, 2018: SEVENTY48 sendoff party, head of the Foss Waterway, 4:30 p.m.

June 11, 2018: SEVENTY48 race begins, head of the Foss Waterway, 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.SEVENTY48.com.