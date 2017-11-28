Fallen Officer Food Drive, Nov. 29

Eight years have passed since we lost our four Lakewood Police Officers to a senseless crime. Sadly, we also lost both Officer Arron Grant and Retired Chief Bret Farrar this year. As you may remember, Chief Bret Farrar started the Fallen Officers Food Drive in 2010, so this year’s drive is especially poignant.

In addition, Tacoma Police Department Officer Jake Gutierrez was killed in the line of duty the day after our Fallen Officer Food Drive last year and we lost Pierce County Deputy Kory Shaffer in May of this year. We remember these four who have passed in addition to remembering Sergeant Mark Renninger, Officers Tina Griswold, Ronald Owens, and Greg Richards, as well as all the others who have gone before them. We appreciate your donations and support.

This year’s food drive will take place on November 29th, 2017 from 6AM to 6PM at the Lakewood Police Station located at 9401 Lakewood Drive S.W. Volunteers will be on hand to accept drive-up or walk-up donations.

In the last seven years this event raised a generous $155,000 in cash donations and 143,000 pounds of food. As the time has passed, the need in the community has continued to increase. In 2016, Emergency Food Network distributed over 14.8 million pounds of food. All proceeds from this year’s food drive will benefit the Emergency Food Network.