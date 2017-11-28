Deborah Armstrong named Directory of Education for Lakewood Playhouse’s Lakewood Institute of Theatre program

The Lakewood Playhouse has named Deborah L. Armstrong as the new education directory for the Lakewood Institute of Theatre.

Deborah L. Armstrong brings over 25 years of experience in working with youth in theater educational performance. Ms. Armstrong attended Lincoln Christian University; receiving a double BA in Music (Piano and Composition) with a minor in Youth Ministry. Using her internship as the way to be able to relocate to the Pacific Northwest, Deborah moved to Tacoma in 1995. In 1996, she began her career in theatre, working all over the South Sound region as an actor, artistic director, costumer, lead technician, technical director, lighting designer, accompanist, music director, stage manager, producer, instructor and, most recently, as the Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s Education Production Manager where she also had a large role in expanding the music program within the department. for the past three years.

Deborah has been a Musical Director for past productions of Oliver!, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Pirates of Penzance, and the upcoming Green Day’s American Idiot at Lakewood Playhouse. She has also been a Music Director at Harlequin Productions (Olympia) and Centerstage Theatre (Federal Way), Assistant Musical Director/Accompanist for Taproot Theatre (Seattle), Vocal Coach for Broadway Center for the Performing Arts (Tacoma) and Accompanist for many productions and choirs in the South Puget Sound. Deborah became the Production Manager for Lakewood Institute of Theatre at Lakewood Playhouse in late 2014. Before her position as LiT’s PM, she has also been a Stage Manager at both Taproot and Harlequin, a Production Assistant and Child Wrangler at ACT Theatre (Seattle), taught both acting and musical theater at Taproot, Lakewood, and Studio East (Kirkland), was a Puppeteer for Pierce County Library System, and taught music at Highline Community College and Tacoma Community College.

“We are thrilled that Deborah will be assuming the role of Education Director for the Lakewood Institute of Theatre,” said Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director, JOHN MUNN, “Ms. Armstrong will be able to continue the outstanding program that was established by Jeremy Thompson, and herself, and will be able to further its goals of a program that serves both the youth and adults of our local community while also expanding our outreach to provide excellence in theatre education!”

The Administration of the Lakewood Playhouse feels that their Lakewood Institute of Theatre is an outstanding addition to the educational opportunities in the South Sound. We can’t wait to see what further heights it will reach through Deborah L. Armstrong’s leadership and vision!