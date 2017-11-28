Bellevue Wings 2017 Raiders Thanksgiving Classic Tournament

LAKEWOOD – Bellevue College won the 14th Annual Pierce Raiders Thanksgiving Classic Tournament at the Fort Steilacoom Campus Health Ed. Center. The host, Pierce, did not make the tournament trophy bid and they did not even suit on Sunday. Pierce had won the tourney in 2016. Bellevue (3-0) went 3-0 over the Thanksgiving break weekend to get the win.

The Bellevue Bulldogs beat the Clackamas Cougars (3-2), 77-74, in the championship game. Yonthan Michael (So./Shorewood H.S./Shoreline, WA.) had 33 points in the championship game to seal the win. Michael’s points ended up breaking the Thanksgiving tournament record for a single game, and the points are above his average of 19.7 pts. per game. Michael ended up being the MVP for the tournament. Jeremy Bishop (So./Arlington H.S./Arlington, WA) led the game in rebounds for the Raiders.

The Bulldogs arrived at the championship game by taking a double overtime win on Saturday night from Linn-Benton, 102-101. Yonathan Michael had scored only 13 points in Saturday’s win, but two of them were important in gaining the win in the 2nd OT, by hitting two key foul shots in the last minute. Andrew Shaw (Fr./Kingston H.S./Kingston, WA.) and Jaden Vollmen (So./Puyallup H.S./Puyallup, WA.) had led Bellevue in the Saturday night game.

Whatcom (3-2) ended up finishing third in the tournament with an exciting win over Linn-Benton (3-2), 78-77 in the second game today. Whatcom had been behind by three at the half to come from behind to get the win. Trazil Lane (Fr./Lummi H.S./Lummi, WA.) had 18 pts. to lead Whatcom in the final. Gage Ivanoff (Fr./Unalakleet H.S/Unalakleet, AK.) had 11 rebounds off the bench to help lead the Orcas. Whatcom ended up in the 3rd/5th bracket by losing, 88-84 to Clackamas on Saturday. Trey Ecker (So./Philomath H.S./Philomath, OR.) had 13 pts. for Linn-Benton.

Columbia Basin (2-3) ended the tournament in fourth place with a 80-60 win over Green River (1-4). Columbia Basin was down 36-31 at halftime, but they came back with a 49-24 second half. Kason Blair (So./Prosser H.S./Prosser, WA.) had 31 points including seven three pointers to support the teams incredible second half. CBC ended up shooting 47.8 % from behind the 3 point arc. Green River was led by Alex Sommerfield’s 20 pts.. Sommerfield is a freshman from Thomas Jefferson H.S. in Federal Way, WA..

Pierce will end up hosting Clark College on Wed., Nov. 29 at 8:00 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Campus Health Ed. Ctr.. The Raiders will be hosting a cross over tournament from Dec.14-16, after they return from the Bellevue Bulldog Classic in Bellevue on Dec. 8-10.