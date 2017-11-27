The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Westside Story – In Case You Missed It

By 2 Comments Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Ponder

The other day, which would have been November 25, 2017, I published a story many of our readers may not have read because of a growing weariness over reading about Lakewood City Council’s Rental Housing Safety Program known as R.I.P. The story was titled, Westside Story – Lakewood Raises Re-Inspection Fees.

Buried towards the end of the original story was my conclusion which was thought to be on point while at the same time enjoyably humorous.

In case you missed the humorous part of my article, here is your second chance without the R.I.P. report.

Lakewood City Council reminds me of a bit of humor sent to me by one of our The Suburban Times readers. It goes like this, and I think it says it all.

The scene opens with a City of Lakewood kid sitting on Santa’s lap.

SANTA: “What do you want for Christmas?”

KID: “A unicorn.”

SANTA: “Be realistic.”

KID: “I want a government that doesn’t violate my rights and plunder my wealth.”

SANTA: “What color do you want the unicorn?”

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *