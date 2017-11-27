The History of the Philippine Scouts comes to Lakewood

A free presentation, open to the general public. Preceded by the Lakewood Historical Society’s Annual General Meeting from 7-9 pm, Tuesday, November 28 at the Best Western Motor Inn Meeting Room, 6125 Motor Ave SW in Lakewood.

Who were the Philippine Scouts?

1901: With the conclusion of the Spanish-American War, the United States ends Spain’s 300-year colonial rule of the Philippines. President Theodore Roosevelt officially makes Filipinos serving with American forces (5,000 men in 50 companies) part of the U.S. Army by authorizing the creation of the Philippine Scouts. For almost half a century, Philippine Scouts serve America with courage and fidelity.

1941: The Philippine Scouts become among the first US troops to see combat in World War II when the Japanese invade their homeland. Ordered to surrender in the face of overwhelming odds, individual soldiers and units refuse, beginning the resistance to the Japanese occupation.

Today: Disbanded in 1947 and down to a handful of survivors, the Philippine Scouts may be nearly gone, but their colorful and exciting story deserves not to be forgotten. Join us as the Lakewood Historical Society does its part to keep the name and accomplishments of this unique unit alive.

Before the presentation, you’re invited to attend our Annual General Meeting, a brief session featuring awards, a recap of our activities during the past year, and—FREE refreshments!