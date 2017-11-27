TCC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Presents “Detained in Tacoma”

Detained in Tacoma: Symposium on Immigrant Rights in Our Community will hosted Nov. 29, 12:30 p.m. in building 11 Student Center at Tacoma Community College. The event is free. Everyone is welcome. Free food will be provided.

The Tacoma Community College Chi Gamma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) is hosting the symposium as part of this year’s “Honors in Action” project.

Schedule:

12:30: Welcome

12:45: Audience exercise

1:00: PTK Presentation

1:15: Short documentary: “Hunger Strike: A Call to End Immigrant Detention” by NWDC Resistance

1:30: Panel discussion

More panelists may be added, but currently the panel includes:

Yana Cosme, Tacoma Community House Immigration Services Manager

Wendy Patoja Castillo, Tacoma Organizer, NWDC Resistance

Liz Dunbar, Tacoma Community House Executive Director

“We chose to do our project on immigrant rights, because it’s an issue that’s greatly at risk, and it’s relevant both locally and globally,” said PTK VP for Public Relations Emerson Rensink. “Tacoma is home to the fourth-largest detention center in the U.S., Tacoma is also home to a large population of immigrants, and that includes Tacoma Community College. This is an issue that affects our fellow classmates and our community at large.”

The symposium is part of a year-long focus on immigration and immigrant rights. TCC’s PTK chapter is making a documentary about their learning experience, and plans to screen it this spring.

About Phi Theta Kappa

International community college honors society Phi Theta Kappa provides high-achieving community and technical college students with academic support as well as scholarship, transfer, and networking opportunities. TCC’s five-star PTK chapter conceptualizes, researches and implements an “Honors in Action” project every year. Each Honors in Action project is designed to promote learning and dialog throughout the entire college community.

Questions?

Contact Emerson Rensink (email), TCC Phi Theta Kappa Vice President of Public Relations.