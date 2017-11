Wondering if your pets have been naughty or nice?

Get the scoop from Santa and a great picture just in time for the holidays at the annual Santa Paws Pet Photos on Sunday, December 3, from 9am-noon at the University Place Library/Civic Building located at 3505 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport).

Photos by Layla and Me Photography are $22 for 5x7s and $5 for duplicates. All proceeds go toward the off leash dog park in University Place. For more info, visit www.up-dogpark.org