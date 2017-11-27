Pierce College musicians take the stage in fall quarter concerts

Talented Pierce College musicians are helping the community kick off the holiday season with a stellar series of concerts this December. All concerts take place in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre, located at 1601 39th Ave. SE. Tickets are $5 for general admission, and free for Pierce College students with identification. Reserve your tickets today.

Pierce College Concert Band presents “Variations on America”

The performance feature repertoire based on American patriotic and folk music that is transformed by style, instrumentation and composer personality.

Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Choir presents “A Light in the Darkness”

This festive performance features selections from “Ceremony of Carols” by Benjamin Britten.

Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Puyallup Choir presents “Seasonal Music Through the Ages”

The performance features a variety of music from medieval chant to the 21st century.

Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

Pierce College Orchestra’s Fall Concert

The performance features a fun evening of music from various composers such as Mozart, Vaughan-Williams, Grieg and Corelli.

Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.