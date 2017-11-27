Letter: Itt

Santa is not the only rotund, ruddy-cheeked, instantly recognizable icon who made his appearance by way of the chimney.
Although whether Cousin Itt was ruddy-cheeked is unknown given Itt’s “entire body is shrouded by long hair,” the chimney-sliding introduction of this iconic figure in each of the episodes of “The Addams Family” in which Itt arrives on the scene makes Itt a bit of a kindred spirit of Kris Kringle.
But there the similarity – to ‘it’ when ‘it’ makes an appearance in our lives – stops.
“It,” wrote W. Moodie, D.D., “is the storm that tries the strength of the vessel.”
‘It,’ observed Cecil Osborne in his book “How to be a Whole Person” is that which alone can produce “any significant step of growth,” or result in “a measurable change in personality.”
‘It,’ said Osborne, is “the sharp stab of a crisis or the dull throb of frustration.”
‘It,’ is adversity. Adversity can enable and embolden. ‘It’ produces character.
And character, wrote William Bennis, “is as vital in a leader as drive and competence. It is not enough for a leader to do things right; he must do the right thing” (“On Becoming a Leader”).
If we’re to grow, let alone lead, ‘it’ is the only way.
Comments
David Wilson says
“It” is another boring story from someone who should be banned from the Suburban Times for his previous HATE letter.