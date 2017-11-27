Lakewood Fallen Officer’s Food Drive is Nov. 29

The 8th annual Lakewood Falle Officer’s Food Drive is Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 at the Lakewood Police Station, 9401 Lakewood Dr. SW.

New this year there will also be a blood drive.

This year’s event is significant for a number of reasons. It falls a day before the one-year anniversary of the death of Tacoma Police Department Officer Jake Gutierrez, who was killed in the line of duty. We also lost two of our own this year – Officer Arron Grant and retired Chief Bret Farrar.

The Fallen Officer’s Food Drive was created by Farrar and his wife in 2010 to honor our Fallen Four – Sgt. Mark Renninger, Officer Tina Griswold, Officer Ronald Owens and Officer Greg Richards – who were killed in the line of duty in 2009. The drive collects food for the Emergency Food Network, based in Lakewood. While it was created to initially honor our officers its purpose is to remember all those who serve.

We hope that you’ll visit the station Nov. 29 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and bring your non-perishable food donation to help us honor the fallen by feeding others.

The blood drive will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Can’t give on the 29th? Donation bins will be at the station and Lakewood City Hall Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.