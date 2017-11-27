The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM Artillery Firing Nov. 28-30

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct artillery training starting Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 6:30 a.m. until Thursday, November 30, 2017, midnight using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery.

One unit, 1st Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment is scheduled to conduct artillery training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Thursday. Members in the local community can expect to hear Howitzer training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *