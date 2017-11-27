Fast trains are coming Dec. 18

Beginning Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 trains traveling up to 79 miles per hour will begin using the Point Defiance Bypass, which runs from the Tacoma Dome Station, through South Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and DuPont.

This train route will be permanently used by 14 daily passenger trains that will travel in both directions. Most will pass through this area between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. However, delays in schedules make it important to stay alert and expect trains at any time, day or night.

At times, Lakewood police officers will be stationed at intersections to promote safety. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to always follow good rail safety guidelines including: