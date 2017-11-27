The Suburban Times

Board of Health Nov. 29 Study Session Meeting Agenda

The November 29, 2017 Board of Health Study Session agenda is available online. Tacoma-Pierce County Board of Health meets the first Wednesday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Auditorium, 3629 South D Street, Tacoma, WA. The public is welcome.

