TPU board selects former superintendent as interim director

The Public Utility Board selected former Tacoma Water Superintendent Linda McCrea to serve as the interim utilities director until a permanent director is hired. The Tacoma City Council must confirm Linda’s appointment, and will vote Nov. 28.

McCrea, who retired April 1, would be Tacoma Public Utilities’ first female director. She will fill in a role vacated by Bill Gaines, who will retire Nov. 30.

“If my appointment is confirmed by the Council, my goal will be to keep things stable until the new leader steps in,” McCrea said. “There are some key deadlines coming up – budget, rates, the legislative session, AMI – things that need to move forward in a timely manner and not stall out. I want to help the staff move those forward.”

“Linda has the ability to hit the ground running. She knows all the players and the programs. We are fortunate to have someone who will come in and do an excellent job for the utility,” said Board Vice President Woody Jones.

The Public Utility Board selected Mycoff, Fry & Prouse to conduct the executive search for the new, permanent director. The target date for recruitment and hiring is March 31, 2018.