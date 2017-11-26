Share your talents at University Place Pierce County Library’s Open Mic Night

TACOMA – No golden ticket, no four-chair turns and no Simon Cowell, but talent will be in the library on Nov. 30. Tell a story, sing a song, read a poem or just sit back and enjoy the talent at Open Mic Night Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 in University Place.

“Open Mic Night is a fun event that brings people together and celebrates the talents of our friends and neighbors,” said University Place Library Branch Manager Steve Carmody. “You don’t have to be the next American Idol to share your talent, just willing to enjoy yourself and have fun.”

All ages, talents and abilities are welcome at this family-friendly event. Open Mic Night will return Thursday, Dec. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Contact University Place Library Branch Manager Steve Carmody at scarmody or 253-548-3601 for more information.