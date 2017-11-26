Ride the Bus with Superintendent Carla Santorno Nov. 28

Tacoma, Wash. – The Tacoma School District has been making large strides under the leadership of Superintendent Carla Santorno, winner of the 2016 Women in School Leadership Award. Learn about the important steps the school district is taking to continue to improve our schools on a lunchtime bus ride with Superintendent Santorno and Downtown On the Go on Tuesday, Nov. 28. This free event, open to the public, is a chance to learn about your community, ask questions, and have a conversation with a local leader.

As a group we will gather at the Pierce Transit bus stop at S. 11 & Pacific Ave (east side of street) at noon, and ride the #13 bus leaving at 12:17 p.m. and returning to the same location at 12:57 p.m. All participants will receive a loaded ORCA card and other commuter items. Please RSVP to Meagan Kula at meagank or 253-682-1734 if you would like to participate.

Superintendent Santorno will be joined by two SOTA students who are regular transit riders. Learn about the importance of transit within their school day and what Tacoma is doing to encourage more students to walk and bike to school through a Safe Routes to School program.

This event, sponsored by the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is part of the Downtown On the Go Ride Tacoma series. These events give citizens a chance to ask questions and hear from decision makers while riding on our regional transportation system.

Pacific Ave. and S. 11th Street is accessible by most Pierce Transit routes and by Sound Transit’s Tacoma Link.

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.