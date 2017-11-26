Raiders Women’s Basketball Knots Win Over Mt. Hood

Oregon City, OR. – Pierce Women’s Basketball won today at the Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament in Oregon City, OR.. The Raiders (2-2) got the win over Mt. Hood Saints, 71-59. Mt. Hood had the early lead at 20-14 at the end of the first quarter. Pierce dialed it back with a 31-14 second quarter.

The Raiders got help from Sydney Dewitt tonight. Dewitt had 29 pts. from seven three pointers and she also had 5 steals in the game. She was Pierce Raiders Hampton Inn & Suites Player of the Week last week after her 19 point game over Pacific University’s JV in the season’s opener. Kaytreeona Williams-Mack also had 20 points for the Raiders.

Victoria Mukisa and Alexis Dixon had five rebounds.

Pierce will play on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. vs. Olympic College at the Clackamas Thanksgiving Tournament. The Raiders will finish up the tournament on Sunday vs. SW Oregon at 10 a.m.. Pierce will be home for the first time on Wed., Nov. 29th. vs. Portland C.C. at the Health Ed. Ctr. in Lakewood.