Raiders Can’t Make Medal Round at Thanksgiving Tournament

Lakewood – Pierce Men’s Basketball fell to Columbia Basin Saturday, 87-75. The Raiders had hoped to continue to play this weekend by winning a game on Friday or Saturday.

Instead, the Raiders will be staying home on Sunday. Columbia Basin Hawks (CBC) ended up gathering a lead in the second half and the Raiders were unable to catch up. Pierce fell behind in the first half, but ended up leaving to the locker room tied at 35-35. The Hawks quickly gained the lead back late in the second half and kept it as Pierce tried to add more offense.

Pierce ended up starting the year, 0-2 after the loss to Columbia Basin. CBC ended up getting their first win of the 2017-18 season with the win.

Sophomore Ronnie Roberson (Foster H.S./Seattle, WA.) led the Raiders with 15 pts. and led the Raiders with 9 rebounds also. Sophomore Rakeem Hughey (Lakes H.S./Lakewood, WA.) had 14 pts. in the tournament game.

Pierce will now play at home on Wed., Nov. 29 vs. Clark College at 8:00 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Campus Health Ed. Ctr. in Lakewood.