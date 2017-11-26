Northbound I-5 exit 133 to Tacoma city center re-opens Nov. 28 if weather cooperates

TACOMA – There is good news for drivers who use the northbound Interstate 5 exit to I-705 and State Route 7. Weather permitting, the northbound I-5 exit #133 to Tacoma’s city center will re-open to traffic on a new alignment by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

During the overnight hours of Monday, Nov. 27, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will shift northbound I-5 traffic onto a newly constructed northbound roadway. This shift allows drivers to access the Tacoma city center exit (#133) directly from northbound I-5. In the event of inclement weather, the work and traffic shift will be postponed.

Since February, crews have been building this new alignment, which makes room for direct-connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and I-5. The new northbound alignment includes a new bridge that spans eastbound SR 16.

A WSDOT video shows the new highway configuration to help drivers visualize the changes.

“We made a commitment to businesses and the city that this ramp and alignment would be open before the holiday season,” said WSDOT Construction Project Engineer Gaius Sanoy. “The design-build contractor, Skanska, has succeeded in this endeavor.”

Crews are now focusing on the next phase of construction, which involves realigning and rebuilding southbound I-5 and building HOV lanes between the two highways. Bridge girders that will support the SR 16 HOV lanes were placed earlier this month.

This is the third and final project designed to improve the I-5/SR 16 interchange and connect HOV lanes between the two highways.

Additional information on overnight ramp and lane closures for Tacoma area highways are posted online at www.tacomatraffic.com.