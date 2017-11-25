I-5 lane, ramp closures resume after holiday weekend

TACOMA – After the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, overnight drivers in Tacoma will notice a series of single- and double-lane closures on Interstate 5. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation also plan a series of overnight ramp closures.

The closures allow crews to continue efforts to extend I-5 HOV lanes into Tacoma. Crews are also replacing the original surface of I-5.

All work is weather-dependent and could be rescheduled.

Ramp closures:

Monday, Nov. 27

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) exit State Route 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Dec. 1

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit to northbound I-705/26th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.