2017 Pierce County Coalition for Developmental Disabilities’ Legislative Forum

The Pierce County Coalition for Developmental Disabilities (PC2) is hosting our 2017 Pierce County Legislative Forum on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 6:45 p.m., at Mt. Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th St., Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Legislators from Districts 2, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 have been invited to attend as we discuss issues of importance to individuals who experience developmental disabilities and their families.

