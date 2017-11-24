Westside Story – Lakewood Raises Re-Inspection Fees

My last RIP article titled Westside Story – Lakewood Lacks The Capacity outlined Lakewood’s plan to confiscate more rental property owner money by raising the re-inspection fee. It seems that after spending 1/4 million dollars on a custom computer program, Lakewood City Council and Lakewood City staff forgot all about including a provision for keeping track of their re-inspection fees.

No surprise. Last Monday, Lakewood City Council raised Lakewood rental property owners re-inspection fee structure. The program has not got off the ground and Lakewood does not even flinch before raising landlords expenses.

Brace yourself landlords. Lakewood has their foot in your rental door and their money grabbing fist in your pocket. In the future as other 1/4 million dollar goofs are discovered or simply to fatten the city treasury, there will be more raids on rental property owners bank accounts.

If you are a slumlord, then nobody cares, including me. I say sock it to the slumlords. If you are decent, professional, quality rental property owner, then Lakewood is creating a hostile business environment for you and it is going to cost you even though you have done nothing wrong.

COPY OF NEW FEE STRUCTURE:

FEES

$12 Multifamily Unit License Registration

$12 Single Family Unit License Registration

$0 Initial Inspection Fee*

$125 Re-inspection Fee(s) Per Unit*

* Indicates price for City of Lakewood Inspectors only. Fees are subject to change with the MasterFee schedule.

NOTE: Above fee structure information found on page 30 of Lakewood City Council Meeting Minutes dated 11-20-17.

And let me close on the lighter side or am I closing on the serious side? You be the judge.

Lakewood City Council’s predictable action reminds me of a bit of humor that was passed to me by one of our The Suburban Times readers. It goes like this and I think it says it all.

The scene opens with a City of Lakewood kid is sitting on Santa’s lap.



SANTA: “What do you want for Christmas?”

KID: “A unicorn.”

SANTA: “Be realistic.”

KID: “I want a government that doesn’t violate my rights and plunder my wealth.”

SANTA: “What color do you want the unicorn?”